Howard Alum's New AI Platform Connects Restaurants, Influencers, And Diners







A new Black-woman-owned AI-powered app is poised to disrupt the $40 billion restaurant marketing industry by connecting restaurants, creators, and diners in one place.

Charlotte-based startup Troodie is pioneering as the first AI-powered social commerce platform linking influencer content directly to real-world diner behavior. Launched during National Black Business Month by creator Taylor Davis, a Howard University and Cornell MBA alum, Troodie sets itself apart by identifying which marketing efforts truly bring customers through the door, a first of its kind.

“I’m so excited to finally introduce Troodie to the world. We built Troodie for travelers and foodies (Troodies) who love to explore new places through food,” Davis told Black Business. “Unlike solutions where reviews are generic or bookmarked restaurants get lost, Troodie makes discovery more personal, easy to filter, and collaborative.”

In today’s social media-driven market, restaurants spend billions on advertising and influencer campaigns, often without knowing the true ROI. Troodie bridges that gap by connecting creator content to real customer visits, offering sales-based attribution, first-party diner data, and a curated marketplace that matches restaurants with influencers based on audience fit and performance.

“For restaurants, it means being discovered by the right diners at the right moment, turning authentic word-of-mouth into measurable traffic and sales,” Davis said. “One of my favorite features is how users can join Communities and share and curate recommendations together. It truly brings the joy of connection through food and travel into one place.”

The HBCU alum was intentional about basing the startup in Charlotte, viewing the city as a thriving hub for food innovation, tech growth, and entrepreneurial energy.

“Charlotte offers the perfect mix of a vibrant dining scene, a growing tech ecosystem, and a community that supports innovation — especially from Black founders,” Davis said.

Troodie launched with over 70 restaurants and 30 creators connecting through a dynamic ecosystem where restaurants can track which promotions drive paying customers, and creators can monetize their influence through measurable results rather than likes or followers. Diners can easily organize and revisit trusted recommendations. As TikTok and Instagram become go-to sources for discovering local restaurants, Troodie aims to streamline the experience in a single platform.

