Howard University Athletics Department Receives $1 Million Grant to Renovate Burr Gym

Great news continues to flow in for Howard University.

After the Bison’s men’s basketball team earned a spot in the NCAA tournament, the HU athletics department is set to receive $1 million from Nuna Baby Essentials. The money will be used to renovate locker rooms and Burr gym.

“Nuna Baby Essentials is an important partner of Howard Athletics,” Kery Davis, director of intercollegiate athletics, said to HBCU Gameday. “Nuna’s core values, standards and commitment to excellence align with those of Howard Athletics. I would like to thank Nuna and its leadership, Kenny Cheng and Brad Bickley, for their continued commitment to our program. Their generous contributions have contributed to the overall success and welfare of our student-athletes.”

Brad Bickley, global president of Nuna, added, “Nuna is so excited to be a part of the great basketball and golf future of Howard University! From the time we first met with the administration and coaches of Howard, I felt an exciting win-win partnership could be established with Howard University and Nuna Baby. Howard family and alumni can continue to learn more about our wonderful products, and we will watch the success of Howard basketball and golf.”

Austin Hodges, Nuna’s chief marketing officer, said, “We are honored for the opportunity to partner with Howard University to bring our brand core values of family, safety and community. This partnership has and will continue to grow to further Nuna’s commitment to the growth of the Black community.”

Nuna Baby Essentials is a world-renowned brand that makes car seat strollers and baby gear. Nuna and HU joined forces in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nuna to the Bison Family,” Davis said in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with a brand that ensures children and families have every product needed during these challenging times. We look forward to teaming up with NUNA to make a positive impact on our community.”