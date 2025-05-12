Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Howard University Celebrates Largest Graduating Class In HBCU’s History Howard's 157th Commencement ceremony saw over 3,000 graduates walk across the stage.







Howard University is celebrating a new milestone with its class of 2025. The HBCU honored its largest graduating class in its history, with 3,167 degrees conferred.

According to WJLA, Howard’s 157th Commencement ceremony saw over 3,000 graduates walk across the stage, with graduates across multiple colleges from fine arts to business receiving their diplomas. One particular graduate made history of her own.

Cheryl Hawkins received her Ph.D. in history while establishing herself as the eldest graduate for this year. The 72-year-old overcame the obstacle of being a teenage mom to reach the highest pinnacle of academia.

“This was a long-term goal, and to reach it at this stage in my life. It’s kind of special,” Hawkins told the news source. “I think a little bit more about things before I make decisions about them.”

Howard University held its commencement ceremony on May 10, with LeVar Burton as the keynote speaker. According to The Dig, the graduating class represented 44 states and 29 countries, boasting a 13% increase from last year’s graduates.

“I know sometimes life won’t let you go at it right away. I’m a good example of that, but keep it in your heart and your spirit to do it. Education is our key,” Hawkins said. “Once you know something, you cannot unknow it. So we need to learn all we can about life ourselves and what talents we came here to share with the world.”

Another graduate, who reigns as the youngest in the class of 2025, shared her experience accomplishing this goal at a less-than-usual age.

“Your age isn’t something that comes up on the regular in class. So you kind of forget that you are a little younger than some of your peers.” 19-year-old Joyce Sob told 7News.

The festivities continue to show Howard’s growing standing among HBCUs and research universities. The school recently solidified its R1 Carnegie classification status, making it the sole HBCU currently holding this ranking. It can now further compete with other universities regarding its research opportunities.

As the university celebrates new records, its Board of Trustees also acknowledged the legacy and magnitude of obtaining a Howard degree.

“Deeply embedded into this terra firma are the footsteps of past alumni who have trod the Long Walk to end their Howard sojourn and receive their hard-earned, well-deserved Howard degree,” expressed Howard Board of Trustees Chairman Laurence C. Morse.

