Howard University Revokes Sean Combs’ Honorary Degree And Returns His $1M Donation

The Board of Trustees at Howard University took a vote on June 7, to discuss revoking Sean “Diddy” Combs’ honorary degree. The board unanimously voted to take back the honor he received in 2014, explaining that he is “no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor.”

The Board of Trustees said in a statement, “Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor.”

“The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014. This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.”

Additionally, Howard University will return Combs’ $1 million contribution to the campus, and will also discontinue a standing pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation to the sum of $1 million.

Howard University explained its decision as being based on the video obtained by CNN from 2016. The disturbing footage shows Combs physically assaulting — dragging, kicking, and throwing things at — his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The CCTV footage showed Ventura being attacked in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

Howard, located in Washington, D.C., also revealed that it will discontinue the scholarship programs listed in Combs’ name.

The HBCU explained in it statement, “The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence.”

Howard University’s announcement comes amid the ongoing controversy and legal battles surrounding Combs.

As previously reported, Combs has had several lawsuits lodged against him after his Ventura accused him of subjecting her to years of sexual and physical abuse during their relationship. The lawsuits include accusations of sexual misconduct and other illegal activity, but Combs has denied many of them.

