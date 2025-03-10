HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Howard University Star Swimmer Taj Benton Signs With New Management Group Taj Benton and the historic swimming team at Howard University are diving into a winning era.







Collegiate swimming has its eyes on a new star. Taj Benton, a leader on Howard University’s swimming and diving team, has officially signed with new representation as his success continues.

Benton has already paved the way for Howard University, the only HBCU with a Division I swimming program. According to a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the team won its second NEC Championship title in three years this past month.

The team maintained its first-place status throughout the four-day competition, solidifying its win at the final event, the 400-meter free relay. With an A-team comprised of fellow teammates Tristan Stevens, Mason Green, Tai Afrik, and Benton, the swimmers won gold with the A-team by .18 seconds. Now, Benton hopes to score Howard another conference title.

Howard has already made history as the first HBCU to win a conference, increasing diversity for the sport. Now, Benton has emerged as a new face within the program and collegiate sports. The college junior was a three-time Maryland HS State Champion and a two-time State Record Holder.

The athlete recently signed with the management company, The IPO Group, for new NIL opportunities, hoping to break records again. However, the stakes remain high to put Howard’s program among the elite swimming and diving programs.

Given its performance at the NEC conference, Howard’s swim team will advance to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) National Invitational Championships (CSCAA) in Ocala, Florida. Taking place from March 13 to 15, the team hopes to bring home another trophy for their school and HBCU community.

Competing in swimming’s own “March Madness,” Benton and his fellow Howard swimmers could advance to the NCAA championships later this month in Federal Way, Washington. With a monumental season thus far, Benton hopes to shift the perception of professional swimming and shine a light on Black achievement in the sport.

