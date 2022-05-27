Howard University Students Win Grand Prize of $1M At Goldman Sachs Case Study Competition

Five Howard University students win $1 million for the future generations of HBCU students.

According to the university’s news release, these bright students took home the grand prize in the final round of the Goldman Sachs Market Madness: HBCU Possibilities Case Study Competition. Following a four-month immersive program and two stages of the competition, Howard University is celebrating a win against four other teams who represented Florida A&M University, Morgan State University, Prairie View A&M University, and Spelman College.

The 2022 winning team included sophomore computer information systems major Corine Houngninou, sophomore finance major Jaiden Coleman, freshman history major JD Jean-Jacques, freshman business management major Sierra Williamson, and sophomore computer science major Surakshya Aryal.

“This group of Howard University students has exhibited an exemplary understanding of what it takes to be successful in the corporate world, and I look forward to seeing what success lies ahead,” said Howard University Provost Anthony K. Wutoh, Ph.D. “Because of their efforts, this grant will help create additional opportunities for their fellow Howard students.”

The Goldman Sachs Market Madness: HBCU Possibilities Program introduced 26 teams from 12 HBCUs to financial concepts. Nearly 50 Goldman Sachs coaches instructed them. While the educational sessions offered learning and training opportunities, participants had to leverage what they were taught to conduct “industry and company-specific research as well as presenting a business solution and plan” for Goldman Sachs partner, PepsiCo., as per the news release.

Teams competed in two stages of competition and eight weeks of preparation. Qualified teams went on to the final round of final presentations.

“Participating in the Goldman Sachs Market Madness: HBCU Possibilities Program has allowed me to expand my interests past technology and innovation,” Houngninou said.

“While I previously had little interest in finance and global markets, the program has allowed me to visualize how these careers align with my career aspirations. I now feel confident in understanding how the concepts of global investment research, asset management, investment banking, consumer and wealth management play a role in the fields of information systems and data science,” he continued.