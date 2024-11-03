News by Mitti Hicks HUD Unveils $512M Plan To Combat Youth Homelessness In Major Cities The money will be awarded to 14 communities through HUD's Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.







An estimated 4.2 million youth and young adults experience homelessness in the United States each year. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is trying to change that. HUD just announced funding to tackle youth homelessness housing nationwide.

HUD has awarded $72 million to 14 communities, including five rural jurisdictions, through its Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP). The funding will support a few initiatives related to youth homelessness. According to HUD officials, top priorities include rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.

The latest round of funding is part of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala’s priority to tackle the nation’s homelessness crisis. The Biden-Harris Administration is prioritizing new resources and programs to help communities quickly reconnect people experiencing homelessness to housing.

“Young people across our country deserve a stable home and a supportive community,” said HUD Agency Head Adrianne Todman in a HUD press release. “We are leading the charge in partnering with communities, our federal partners, and youth who have experienced homelessness to increase the housing supply for those among the most vulnerable in our communities and make significant strides in the fight to prevent and end youth homelessness.”

Communities in Chicago, Southern and Central California, Las Vegas, and Des Moines, Iowa, will receive the most funding for support. Youth experiencing homelessness will have access to rental assistance for affordable housing units. The funding will also support wrap-around services to improve youth’s overall health and wellness. It will also help their ability to obtain and maintain stable housing.

According to HUD, awardees are uniquely positioned to design solutions that match the needs of their respective communities. Special attention is paid to creating equitable strategies to assist vulnerable homeless youths, including BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and differently-abled persons.

“I’m proud to share that this is the eighth round of YHDP funding to be awarded,” said Marion McFadden, principal deputy assistant secretary for Community Planning and Development. “Including these awards, to date, HUD has awarded YHDP funding to 124 communities, representing a $512 million investment to prevent and end youth homelessness and pave the way to ensure that everyone has access to safe, stable housing.”

RELATED CONTENT: Young Barbers Give Haircuts To The Unhoused In Atlanta