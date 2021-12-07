After Immediate Backlash, Hulu Removes Documentary 'Astroworld: Concert From Hell'

Hulu has removed a documentary about hip-hop entertainer Travis Scott’s Astroworld disaster that took place last month in his hometown of Houston.

According to Variety, last week Hulu released the documentary surrounding the tragic event. The incident happened on Nov. 5. The special, titled Astroworld: Concert From Hell, recalled the events that took place at the Travis Scott-led festival. However, after backlash and contempt from social media users and the general public, the streaming service made the decision to pull the program.

Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around. People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this. — Petty Slimane (@LilAioli) December 2, 2021

The special was produced by an ABC owned-and-operated local station in Houston, KTRK.

In a written statement, a Hulu spokesperson told Variety, “This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion.”

Although Hulu removed the documentary, it can still be viewed on KTRK.

The description that was listed on Hulu’s site read: “Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

On Nov. 5, while Scott was performing with Drake at AstroWorld, 50,000 people surged. That resulted in a rush that ended up killing 10 people, including a 9-year-old boy.

There have been several lawsuits that have been filed due to the tragedy. Scott, Drake, promotion company Live Nation, and individuals affiliated with NRG Park and Scoremore Holdings were named as defendants.