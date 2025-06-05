Hundreds Of People Arrested During Coordinated Nationwide Retail Crime Crackdown

A recent crackdown on retail crimes across the country has led to the arrest of hundreds of people in more than 25 states, involving stores such as Macy’s, Target, and Walgreens, among many others.

According to CNBC, the coordinated effort was conducted by the Cook County regional organized crime task force in Illinois. The sweep involved more than 100 jurisdictions (28 states) and over 30 retail stores nationwide. This is the first time such an operation has been conducted.

Some of the other retailers included in this operation were Home Depot, Ulta Beauty, T.J. Maxx, Kroger, and Meijer.

“Organized retail crime remains one of the most significant challenges in our industry,” said Marty Maloney, Walgreens’ director of media relations. “In this most recent operation, we worked closely with law enforcement partners across nearly 20 cities and at over 40 locations to help curb this trend.”