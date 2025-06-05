June 5, 2025
Hundreds Of People Arrested During Coordinated Nationwide Retail Crime Crackdown
Retailers included in this operation were Home Depot, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, T.J. Maxx, Kroger, Meijer, Macy's, Target, Walgreens and others
A recent crackdown on retail crimes across the country has led to the arrest of hundreds of people in more than 25 states, involving stores such as Macy’s, Target, and Walgreens, among many others.
According to CNBC, the coordinated effort was conducted by the Cook County regional organized crime task force in Illinois. The sweep involved more than 100 jurisdictions (28 states) and over 30 retail stores nationwide. This is the first time such an operation has been conducted.
Some of the other retailers included in this operation were Home Depot, Ulta Beauty, T.J. Maxx, Kroger, and Meijer.
“Organized retail crime remains one of the most significant challenges in our industry,” said Marty Maloney, Walgreens’ director of media relations. “In this most recent operation, we worked closely with law enforcement partners across nearly 20 cities and at over 40 locations to help curb this trend.”
Organized retail crime has been described as a type of shoplifting involving multiple individuals working together to convert the stolen items they lift from retailers into cash. The incidence of this type of crime has increased over the years.
A 2024 survey conducted by the National Retail Federation revealed that retailers reported 93% more shoplifting incidents in 2023 than there were in 2019. This resulted in a 90% increase in associated dollar losses over the same period.
There is hope that an operation this wide would deter would-be thieves.
“When you give specific focus to a crime, it reverberates,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart told the media outlet. “When they see it is being prosecuted and taken seriously, it deters conduct. They don’t want to get caught.”
Ulta Beauty stores across nine states participated in last week’s operation, and a representative clarified the importance of this operation.
“Collaboration is key to making a meaningful impact,” Ulta Beauty Senior Vice President of Loss Prevention Dan Petrousek told CNBC. “That’s why we were proud to participate in the National ORC Blitz alongside dedicated law enforcement and prosecutorial partners.”
