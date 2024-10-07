News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Hurricane Helene’s Youngest Victims Revealed As 2 Infant Twins Who Died With Their Mother The infants, along with their mother, Kobe Williams, were victims as Helene destroyed their trailer home in Thomson, Georgia.







Hurricane Helene has left a deadly path in its wake, with its two youngest victims revealed. Two twin babies died with their mother during the devastating storm.

The infants, along with their mother, Kobe Williams, were victims as Helene destroyed their trailer home in Thomson, Georgia. According to her father, Williams was prepared and willing to seek shelter in the bathroom as the storm worsened, as reported by WLKY.

She had talked to several family members as they checked up on her and her two young sons. Her mother, Mary Jones, also stayed with her at the time to help with the twins.

However, a tree fell on top of Williams and her newborns, Khyzier and Khazmir, in the bed before she had time to find safety. A loud crash into the side of the trailer alerted her mother of the incident. Jones recalled crying out to the destroyed part of the mobile home.

“Kobe, Kobe, answer me, please,” she yelled out to the obstructed side. However, Williams and her young sons had died from the ordeal.

“I’d seen pictures when they were born and pictures every day since, but I hadn’t made it out there yet to meet them,” shared William’s father, Obie Williams, to The Associated Press. “Now I’ll never get to meet my grandsons. It’s devastating.”

The patriarch sent one of his sons to check on the new mother and his grandchildren during the storm. While trying to do so, the man reportedly encountered multiple fallen trees and power lines on his way.

However, Williams and her infant children are not the only victims of the destructive hurricane. Reports determine that Helene took around 200 lives across multiple Southern states, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and the Carolinas. Another pair of younger Georgians, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, also died from the storm.

Many suburban and rural places in this region have suffered immensely, as some areas still lack power over a week later. While some Georgians, like the rest of Williams’ family, found refuge in Atlanta and Augusta, other communities continue to slowly recover from the effects of Hurricane Helene.

RELATED CONTENT: Houston Communities Fight To Recover A Month After Hurricane Beryl’s Impact