Hurricane Melissa Forces Jamaica Tourists Into Costly Extended Stays







The destruction from Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica left many tourists stranded, facing costly extended stays with few amenities available.

When Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Oct. 28 as a Category 5 storm with winds reaching 185 mph (295 kph) — one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record — it caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including airports and key facilities. With airports closed, tourists were stranded and faced extended stays, as understaffed hotels charged as much as $500 per night for rooms that had been far cheaper before the storm, WRAL reported.

Halifax County couple Bridgette and Wayne Todd were among the tourists stranded on the island and were informed they’d need to pay $500 per night for their room until the Montego Bay Airport reopened.

“They have jobs here… We shouldn’t be allowed to stay for free. But it’s definitely going to get a little expensive for the next few days,” Todd said.

Travel agent Nita Cooper of Stars N Skye’s Travel Agency always advises her clients to buy travel insurance, noting that situations like Hurricane Melissa are precisely when it proves valuable.

“If they did have travel insurance, this would not be an issue,” Cooper said. “This is what it protects you from. In the event of any unforeseen circumstance, your insurance would kick in and cover whatever the additional cost would be.”

Amid the chaos, several American tourists stranded in Jamaica have turned to TikTok to share their experiences. In one video, a traveler was seen complaining to Riu Jamaica staff about being served pastries for breakfast instead of the usual hot meal options while still being charged full price for their stay.

@raindropsmedia1 American tourist goes off on Jamaican resort staff after getting pastries instead of the usual luxurious breakfast-just hours after Melissa, the worst hurricane (Melissa) in Jamaica's history. 👀🏝️ ♬ original sound – Rain Drops Media

One honeymooning couple shared that their hotel evacuated all guests, sending them to a shelter with only a small bag of essentials, as they weren’t permitted to bring their suitcases.

“Okay, so update, they won’t let us take our suitcase. So we had to put everything in Chase’s toiletry bag,” one woman shared. “They’re on their way to get us right now to go to the shelter. So everyone’s waiting outside.”

Rocky Mount resident Zabdiel Dewar, a Jamaican native with several relatives working in the hotel industry, encourages tourists to remain patient as the past week has been devastating for the country and its people. He urged tourists to show empathy toward hotel and resort staff during this difficult time.

“You’re making minimum wage at a job, and there’s a natural disaster. And instead of being at home with your family, you have to be at that job,” Dewar said. “Put yourself in those shoes and think of how it will work for you. How easy that would be for you.”

