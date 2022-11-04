Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Kanye West After the Rapper Criticized His Business Deals

Kanye West, or Ye, barked up the wrong tree when he tried to call out Shaquille O’Neal on Twitter. The NBA star clapped back at Kanye after the rapper brought attention to his business deals.

After being banned from Instagram, Kanye has taken his social media rants to Twitter, where he attempted to criticize Shaq on Thursday. The rap/fashion mogul was on a tirade trying to expose bad business practices in the entertainment industry when he brought attention to one of Shaq’s business arrangements with billionaire Canadian businessman Jamie Salter.

“Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter,” Kanye tweeted. “Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq.”

“I said “Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business,” Ye continued. “Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights.”

Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west “ I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you” take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother. — SHAQ (@SHAQ) November 4, 2022

But Shaq Diesel wasn’t about to let Kanye get away with dragging his name into the rapper’s controversial social media activity. The NBA champion responded to Kanye directly, telling the Yeezy creator to “worry” about his own business affairs.

“Believe me you don’t know me like that,” Shaq wrote.

“Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west “I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you” take my advice get your family business in order.”

“Have a great day brother,” he added.

Shaq was clearly referring to Kanye’s recent fall from grace which includes losing his billionaire status after losing all of his business deals due to his controversial criticism of the Jewish community. Kanye has been labeled anti-semitic and saw his partnership with Adidas, Balenciaga, and more axed, and his net worth dropped drastically as a result, Forbes reports.

Kanye is now back to ranting on social media after getting turned away from an impromptu meeting with Sketchers, as noted by NY Times.