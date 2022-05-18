IBM Is Helping Underrepresented People With Free STEM Job Training

IBM has announced education initiatives with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), Specialisterne Foundation and six HBCU schools to provide free STEM job training to people from underrepresented communities.

According to an IBM press release the collaboration is part of the tech giant’s focus on providing STEM job training to underrepresented communities as part of its commitment to training 30 million people worldwide by 2030 to create inclusive economic opportunities and address a longstanding STEM job skills shortage.

“We believe that the most promising job candidates for today’s demanding careers will come from communities that may have been historically overlooked or excluded due to outdated hiring policies and old-fashioned credentialling,” Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG said in a statement. “That’s why we’re uniting the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors to cultivate STEM talent from underrepresented communities to address the world’s most critical challenges.”

North Carolina A&T State University, Southern University System, Clark Atlanta University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Morgan State University, and South Carolina State University will be the first six of 20 HBCU schools to establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers as part of IBM’s goal of building a more diverse U.S. cyber workforce.

Each of the six HBCUs will have access to a customized, multi-year cybersecurity experience with IBM that includes cybersecurity classes, cloud access and more to expand the six school’s capacity to develop top diverse talent in the tech industry.

IBM SkillsBuild will serve as an enhanced resource for transitioning service members who are seeking job training and credentials through the VA to pursue a career after they leave the service. IBM is teaming with the VA’s Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) Employer Consortium to help military veterans to pursue customized learning tracks and additional accelerated job training for high-demand tech jobs and careers.

IBM also teamed up with the Specialisterne Foundation, which harnesses the talent of autistic people and those diagnosed with ADHD. OCD and dyslexia. IBM will tailor its Skillsbuild platform to the job training needs of neurodivergent individuals in 13 countries including the U.S. Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Ireland and Iceland.