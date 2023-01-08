iCapital Appoints Regulatory Expert, President of The Cambridge Group, To Board of Directors

iCapital, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the appointment of Agnes Bundy Scanlan to the company’s board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Ms. Bundy Scanlan brings a wealth of experience from her 30-year career in regulatory risk management and compliance. Since May 2020, she has served as president of The Cambridge Group, a regulatory risk management firm that advises financial services and fintech firms. A former chief regulatory and compliance officer and global chief privacy officer at TD Bank, Ms. Bundy Scanlan also serves on the boards of AppFolio, R1 RCM, and Truist Financial. In 2021, she was recognized as one of Savoy’s Most Influential Black Corporate Directors.

“Having an active and engaged board of directors with a variety of backgrounds and experiences is vital to the success of iCapital. I’m delighted to welcome Agnes to our board,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCapital. “We look forward to working with her and benefiting from her wisdom and experience.”

Before joining The Cambridge Group, Ms. Bundy Scanlan worked as a senior advisor for consulting firm Treliant and northeast regional director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She also has held various executive roles at Bank of America and FleetBoston Financial. Earlier in her career, she was counsel at the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, according to a press release.

“I’m excited to join iCapital’s board of directors,” said Ms. Bundy Scanlan. “iCapital is a leader in making alternative investments more accessible to advisors and investors. I look forward to working with Lawrence and iCapital to continue to deliver on this mission.”