News by Keka Araújo ICE Agent Charged With Felony Assault In Minneapolis ICE agent Gregory Morgan Jr. faces felony assault charges for allegedly pointing a service weapon at motorists on a Minneapolis highway.







A federal immigration officer is facing felony charges after allegedly brandishing his service weapon at civilians during a highway traffic dispute, an act Hennepin County prosecutors characterized April 16 as a gross overreach of jurisdictional authority. ICE Agent Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., 35, stands charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault.

The indictment stems from a Feb. 5 incident on Minnesota State Highway 62, where Morgan was reportedly operating an unmarked, rented SUV while on duty for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty noted that this prosecution appears to be a legal first regarding federal agents deployed during the recent surge of immigration enforcement across major metropolitan hubs.

“There is no such thing as absolute immunity for federal agents who violate the law in the state of Minnesota,” Moriarty stated during a morning press conference.

According to the arrest warrant, the confrontation was precipitated when Morgan attempted to bypass heavy traffic by driving on the shoulder of the highway. A nearby motorist, unaware of Morgan’s status as a federal officer in a civilian-style vehicle, maneuvered into the shoulder in an attempt to impede what appeared to be an erratic driver.

Once the vehicle returned to the legal lane, Morgan allegedly pulled alongside the occupants and pointed his firearm at them. While Morgan later told a Minnesota State Patrol officer that he drew his weapon and commanded the individuals to stop, charging documents indicate the victims could not hear him through their closed windows and felt an immediate threat to their lives.

Morgan and his partner were reportedly transit-bound to the federal building to conclude their shift at the time of the encounter. Prosecutors emphasized that the incident did not occur during an active enforcement action or tactical operation.

The case arrives amid heightened scrutiny of federal conduct in sovereign state jurisdictions. Moriarty’s office argued that Morgan’s actions fell entirely outside the scope of his federal mandate.

“Our community deserves to feel safe on our roads, regardless of who is behind the wheel,” Moriarty said, reinforcing that federal credentials do not provide a “get out of jail free” card for aggressive roadside conduct.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice have yet to issue a formal response regarding the charges. Attempts to reach Morgan for comment were unsuccessful as of Thursday afternoon.

In Minnesota, a conviction for second-degree aggravated assault carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison. If the assault is found to have inflicted substantial bodily harm, that sentence may be elevated to 10 years. A warrant remains active for Morgan’s arrest.

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