News by Mitti Hicks Check’s Not In The Mail: ICE Agents Face Reality After Swallowing Trump’s $50K Bonus Bait The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) received more than 220,000 applicants and hired more than 12,000 agents so far.







U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are airing some of their internal grievances on Reddit. Many of them are accusing the agency of failing to honor its promise of a $50,000 sign-up bonus and of working without paychecks or health insurance.

The International Business Times (IBT) UK was the first to report the backlash from within. The outlet reported that despite the agency’s historic recruitment drive that added 12,000 agents to its force, employees are struggling to pay their bills and provide for their families.

“Been here for about two months, still waiting for my health insurance … is anyone having that issue as well?” one recruit complained on Reddit. “I chose BCBS (Blue Cross Blue Shield) Basic. MSS (Medical Support Systems) told me they don’t know how long it will take, and I have a sick daughter with no insurance.”

Another person complained, “Mannnnn, Monday is 4 weeks since I started, and I haven’t been paid yet.”

Trump Administration Promises To New ICE Agents

President Donald Trump promised immigration reform and mass deportation during his reelection campaign. To make good on his campaign promises, the administration rushed to add 10,000 new immigration agents during the first year of his second term. The administration promised generous benefits and hiring bonuses, including a $50,000 sign-up incentive for new recruits.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) received more than 220,000 applicants and hired more than 12,000 agents, according to Raw Story. In addition to the sign-up bonus, DHS officials promised prospective ICE applicants a competitive and comprehensive benefits package that included a salary range of $51,000-$84,000, health, dental, vision, and life insurance, and a retirement plan under the Federal Employees Retirement System.

A Thrift Savings Plan similar to a 401(k), paid leave, and federal holidays, and student loan repayment incentives of up to $60,000, and retention bonuses were also a part of the benefits package.

Despite these promises, many new recruits posted on Reddit that they have yet to receive these benefits.

RELATED CONTENT: Megyn Kelly Shows Audacity And Apathy For ICE Agents Killing Alex Pretti