News by Kandiss Edwards ICE Agents In Chicago Enter Daycares And Senior Living Facilities At the North Side Spanish-immersion daycare, Rayito de Sol Spanish Immersion Early Learning Center, a teacher was taken into custody.







Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carried out arrests at a daycare center and a senior living facility in the Chicago area on Nov. 5.

At the North Side Spanish-immersion daycare, Rayito de Sol Spanish Immersion Early Learning Center, agents took a teacher into custody. The woman, identified as Diana Santillana from Colombia, was apprehended in front of children as parents dropped off their youngsters.

A video of the incident was shared rapidly by individuals and multiple news outlets. The footage shows two officers affecting the “arrest.” Both ICE agents appear to wrestle with Santillana as they attempt to bring her arms behind her back. Once the daycare worker appears to be subdued, one of the agents reenters the facility.

“These are the nicest, kindest people. They don’t deserve, these children don’t deserve to be living through this,” Esmeralda Rosales told the Associated Press.

In a post on X, the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said its agents were acting in connection with a targeted traffic stop and pursuit of a “female illegal alien” who fled into the daycare. DHS contends the target was not the facility itself, though parents and staff dispute the claims.

Along with targeting youth facilities, ICE is also targeting elderly homes. The agency entered a senior retirement complex in Evanston, Illinois. Agents followed landscapers on the grounds and temporarily detained residents.

One resident, 89-year-old Don Rogan, was particularly disturbed by the incident. Speaking to Reuters, Rogan appeared to have flashbacks, saying it “brought back” an attack by authorities on the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Since the launch of Operation Midway Blitz in September, the DHS says more than 3,000 people have been arrested in the Chicago area. The operations are often highly visible, which some argue targets nonviolent immigrants and creates fear among residents.

