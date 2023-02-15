Ice Cube Reportedly In Talks To Cash In On Big3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has an eventful weekend. After calling out Billboard for leaving off its 50 best rappers of all-time list, the mastermind behind Friday, is reportedly in talks to cash in on some of his Big 3 Basketball league.

According to Bloomberg, the rapper and actor has been speaking to investors about selling the ownership of some of the teams in the league. The outlet reported that Ice Cube has been seeking more sponsorships by pitching his league to advertisers.

In 2017, Ice Cube and his business partner, Jeff Kwatinetz, launched Big3 basketball league. The 3-on-3 league has 12 teams and features former NBA players. Games are half-court; the first team to score 50 points wins. Big3 has featured prominent players such as Baron Davis, Joe Johnson, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Metta World Peace..

Big3’s season consists of each team playing eight games runs from June through August, culminating with a two-week post season. This is the league’s fifth year, and its first year hosting an all-star game, which will take place in the Bahamas.

Outside of Cube’s Big3 league, the Los Angeles native, who was included in this year’s Grammys hip-hop tribute, has strong feelings about Billboard’s 50 best MCs of all-time list. Cube, one of the world’s most famous rappers, was left off that list.

TMZ recently saw Cube at Los Angeles International Airport and asked the rapper about the list.

“I don’t f*ck with Billboard or the editor. Billboard ain’t hip-hop so their opinion don’t matter. So who gives a fu*k?,” Cube said.

He added: “It’s an irrelevant list,” he added. “It’s like *ssh*les: everybody got one and they all stink.”

Cube’s Mount Rushmore contemporary, Too Short, was also left off the list. Jay-Z was voted hip-hop’s GOAT. Eminem, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Snoop Dogg were included on Billboard’s all-time list.