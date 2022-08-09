Ice Cube Partners With Green Mountain Coffee Roasters For ‘Ice Cube Summer Fridays’

Hip-hop legend Ice Cube has teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to unveil the new Brew Over Ice (BOI) coffee and a social media contest.

Ice Cube is promoting a contest where participants have the chance of winning exclusive Brew Over Ice (Cube) Summer FRIDAY kits. One special winner will get to meet Ice Cube in person and enjoy a Summer FRIDAY with hip-hop mogul.

The Friday creator explained why the partnership is a “match made in heaven.”

“You’ve got Green Mountain Coffee Roasters officially kicking off summer Fridays, right? Everybody knows Friday is my favorite day of the week,” Ice Cube told VIBE. “Brewed over ice! Vanilla Caramel is my favorite flavor. It’s a product that I use so it just made perfect sense to hook up.”

With a lengthy career in music, movies and business (the BIG3 basketball league), Ice Cube is excited to take part in a contest that will connect him with his fans.

“To enter, you just go to IG live and post yourself having a great cup of ice coffee, kicking it on the porch,” Cube explained. “Hashtag Ice Cube Summer Fridays, make sure you add Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, @ that and that’s how you enter.”

It’ll be the opportunity of a lifetime for those looking to pick the brain of the genius behind the iconic rap group NWA, cult classic films, and a flourishing Black-owned sports league.

“We’re gonna pick a winner and a winner get a coffee day with your homeboy Cube,” Cube said. “We get a chance to drink some ice coffee, kick it, and talk about whatever you want to talk about.”

“You know, question me about anything and just be able to enjoy what Green Mountain Coffee Roasters is bringing to the table. It’s great.”

Interested Ice Cube fans can head to Instagram to post themselves enjoying a cup of coffee and make the proper tags for a chance to enter and win.