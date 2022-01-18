Ice Cube to Perform At NASCAR Race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Next month, Ice Cube will perform at a sports event at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, but it won’t be at a Big3 basketball event.

The hip-hop and sports entrepreneur is taking his talents to NASCAR—at least for a day.

LA where you at? I’m headed to the @lacoliseum on February 6th for an exclusive performance for @NASCAR at the #BuschLightClash. 🎟: https://t.co/2jRRIZ3eSt pic.twitter.com/DgcB2cn7py — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 16, 2022

“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person,” Ice Cube said in a written statement. “And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA.”

NASCAR has just announced that the “Straight Out of Compton” rapper is scheduled to perform during the race break of the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6. The performance will also be shown live on FOX. Besides the performance and race, there will also be a season-opening exhibition inside the Coliseum.

It’s going to be a good day. Can’t wait for the @icecube performance at the race break during the #BuschLightClash. 🎟: https://t.co/7bpRDf9Gsk pic.twitter.com/QOL2Iyo8qd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 16, 2022

“Ice Cube is more than a rapper, actor and entertainer,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategy and innovation. “He’s an icon who has risen to the top in all of his endeavors. We’re honored to have him perform at this first-of-its-kind event in the heart of Los Angeles.”

Ice Cube won’t be the only person performing that Sunday. Popular rapper and businessman Pitbull will perform a 45-minute concert, presented by Coca-Cola ,prior to the 150-lap main event.

More celebrity participations will be announced for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.