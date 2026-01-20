News by Sharelle B. McNair Ay No! ICE Agents Under Fire For Stuffing Their Faces At Minnesota Mexican Restaurant Before Detaining Employees Bystanders were heard asking arresting agents, “Would your mama be proud of you right now?”







Imagine serving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers during a restaurant shift only to be detained once they finish.

That’s what allegedly happened to staff members of El Tapatio, a family-owned Mexican restaurant just miles outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to The Independent. Witnesses said staff members appeared “frightened” when agents showed up for lunch.

Hours later, those same agents showed up when El Tapatio closed to take three employees into custody.

The incident comes at a time when ICE agents are under heavy criticism for their Minneapolis takeover, harassing residents and protestors amid the killing of Renee Good. Bystanders were heard asking arresting agents, “Would your mama be proud of you right now?”

The restaurant’s closure has had residents of Willmar on edge, as the immigration operation known as “Operation Metro Surge” has caused havoc. Residents call the community “diverse” with roughly over 21,000 calling the town home. Among that number, 40% are people of color, with one-third identifying as Hispanic.

People have witnessed the chaos with their own eyes, seeing firsthand the damage the operation is causing to businesses. “You have families that are scared for their life. People are refusing to come out of their house,” Abdullahi Mohamed of Willmar said, according to CBS News.

“I’ve seen with my two eyes ICE detaining people.”

Brentt Fees says someone was detained “just across the street where I was working.”

While not all the detainees have been identified, two have been identified as the owners of El Tapatio, who have been detained. Their 20-year-old son said the restaurant will reopen under his leadership.

In a statement, Willmar Mayor Doug Reese urged residents to stay calm and vigilant to keep the community safe, but residents like retiree Abdulcadir Gaal said they aren’t scared of ICE agents and that the best thing for the community to focus on right now is voting. “To get together and vote these people out. We’re not scared, man,” Gaal said.

As one resident admitted, his employer has lost 75% of the business because of ICE’s presence. El Tapatio isn’t the only Minnesota-based restaurant that has suffered. El Rodeo was forced to close after agents arrived, and some employees were too afraid to show up for work.

An employee who legally works for Pancho’s Taqueria and Mexican Cafe in Circle Pines was detained after ICE waited in the parking lot.

A GoFundMe set up for the employee to get back with his family says the restaurant was forced to close as well because of patrons and employees being spooked.

