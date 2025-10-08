News by Sharelle B. McNair Chicago Mayor Signs ‘ICE Free Zones’ Legislation Amid Threats Of Raids, Leaving White House Upset The announcement comes after actions of ICE agents have gone viral, showcasing their roughness with incident bystanders and alleged illegal immigrants.







U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have set up shop in Chicago, as the Trump administration claims they were needed. Mayor Brandon Johnson has created “ICE Free Zones” in an effort to protect city property and private businesses from the agency’s enforcement actions, FOX 32 reports.

Johnson signed an executive order limiting federal immigration agents from staging enforcement actions in schools, libraries, parks, and various city-owned spaces. It also gives privately owned establishments the right to voluntarily participate in a network that touches city limits, protecting residents from ICE operations without a valid warrant.

“Today, we are signing an executive order aimed at reigning in this out-of-control administration. The order establishes “ICE free zones,” Johnson said during an Oct. 6 press conference.

“That means that city property and unwilling private businesses will no longer serve as a staging ground for these raids.”

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: In a huge blow to Kristi Noem, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson just signed an order to create "ICE-FREE ZONES" throughout the city: "We will rein in this out of control administration.”



Chicago is using every power at their disposal to FREEZE ICE. pic.twitter.com/EnHG3grtSM — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 6, 2025

The announcement comes after the actions of ICE agents have gone viral, showcasing their roughness with incident bystanders and alleged illegal immigrants. The raids have taken over neighborhoods of the Windy City, resulting in vicious confrontations with residents and having elected officials like Alderman Jessie Fuentes detained. She was arrested after questioning federal agents inside a hospital.

ICE arrested Chicago Alderman Jessie Fuentes inside a hospital emergency room—simply for asking them to show a warrant for a man they detained. pic.twitter.com/hVgJC5nvIg — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) October 3, 2025

ICE agents have even attacked members of the clergy. Rev. David Black was struck in the head with a pepper ball as he stood in front of a Chicago-area ICE facility praying.

Rev. David Black stood in front of a Chicago-area ICE facility and began to pray.



The masked ICE agents on the roof responded by firing pepper balls, with one striking him in the head https://t.co/rmj4ywLXhI pic.twitter.com/0NLfGlWYz6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 8, 2025

Each ICE Free Zone business will be equipped with signage reading: “This property is owned and/or controlled by the City of Chicago. It may not be used for civil immigration enforcement, including as a: Staging area, processing location or operations base.”

Not too long after the announcement was made, the White House released its own statement condemning the move, calling it “a disgusting betrayal of every law-abiding citizen” and accusing Johnson of shielding “depraved, violent criminal illegal aliens.” “This sick policy coddles criminal illegal alien killers, rapists, and gangbangers who prey on innocent Americans,” the statement read, including mugshots of detained criminals.

However, Johnson, an avid critic of President Donald Trump, says his order is a defensive tactic aimed at protecting due process and civil liberties. “The order builds a broad civic shield that limits the reach of harmful enforcement practices. It strengthens neighborhood solidarity and it reaffirms Chicago’s role as a welcoming city,” the mayor said.

“The fact is, we cannot allow them to rampage throughout our city with no checks or balances. Nobody is above the law. If we break the law, you should be held accountable. If Congress will not check this administration, then Chicago will.”

