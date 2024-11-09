News by Mary Spiller Iconic ‘Candyman’ Actor Tony Todd Dies At 69 Todd reportedly died of natural causes in his California home.







Tony Todd, the iconic actor known for playing the title role in the “Candyman” horror film franchise, died in his California home on the night of Nov. 6. He was 69, Deadline reports.

Todd’s death was confirmed by his manager Jeffrey Goldberg, who said, “I regretfully can confirm that my dear friend and client of over 30 years, Tony Todd has passed away. What an amazing man and I will miss him every single day.”

Reports state that Todd died of natural causes. He had over 240 film and TV credits across an impressive four-decade career. He also notably appeared in the “Final Destination” franchise, “Platoon,” and “The Rock.”

Following the news of his passing, Todd’s co-star in the first “Candyman” movie, Virginia Madsen took to Instagram to speak on his impact and his death. She wrote in the caption, “My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven.”

Madsen added, “The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you. I just found out about Tony, and I will — I don’t know what to say right now. But I’m — anyway. Yeah, I know about it, but I’m, I will say more about it.”

She continued, “My beloved Candyman.”

Todd was born in Washington, DC, on Dec. 4, 1954, and he completed his acting studies at the Eugene O’Neill National Actors Theatre Institute and the Trinity Repertory Company. His breakout role was playing Sergeant Warren in 1986, a cast member of Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War drama “Platoon.” His career continued growing through the ’80s and ’90s as he worked in both TV and film.

Todd began moving into the horror scene in the ’90s, starring in the 1990 remake of George A. Romero’s film “Night of the Living Dead.” After that, he starred in the rest of the “Candyman” film series. He also played William Bludworth, the funeral home owner, in the “Final Destination” movies.

Todd also made an impact as a voice actor, offering his voice to pieces like Michael Bay’s 2009 “Transformers: Rise of the Fallen” and the “Call of Duty” video games.

