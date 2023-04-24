Icons Only: Usher Wants To Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show

R&B and pop icon Usher has truly leaned into his legendary era.

After delivering one of the most popular Tiny Desk concerts in NPR history, having a must-see residency in Vegas, and proving that his mic has and will always be on at this year’s Dreamville Music Festival, the “Confessions” singer has his sights set on one of the biggest stages: the Super Bowl halftime show.

Twitter has been abuzz with demands to see the ever-youthful 44-year-old follow in the footsteps of other musical icons like Michael Jackson, Prince, and Beyoncé, who’ve all taken their turn wowing audiences at one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. And it seems that fans may get what they want. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Usher said that he would be “a fool” to turn down the opportunity should it come his way. “I’d be a fool to say no,” Usher said. “Well, I mean, you know, things line up that we would all hope. You know, one day, that moment will happen.”

This wouldn’t be his first time taking the stage at the Super Bowl. He made a special appearance in 2011 to perform his hit “O.M.G” alongside Will.I.Am and the Black Eyed Peas; however, doing a solo headlining performance is something the singer says is on his “bucket list.”

Undoubtedly, the Atlanta native has the hits to put on a major show. In February, Usher said he was humbled by fans calling on him to take on the Super Bowl, saying, “What I am thankful for is the fact that there’s even any conversation about me — period.” He continued, “I feel humbled that at this age and this juncture of my life, people still have to ask the question, (even) after all of the No. 1s that I’ve had and all the diamond (selling songs), that I have enough records to perform 15 minutes.”

We would love to see it!