Idaho Teacher Ordered To Remove ‘Everyone Is Welcome’ Sign From Classroom Over DEI Issues

An Idaho teacher has been ordered by her school district to remove classroom signs promoting DEI, including one that reads, “Everyone Is Welcome Here.”

However, Sarah Inama has refused to take down her inclusive signs. Instead, the middle school teacher defended her posters. She claims they promote positivity and support for all her students in the classroom.

Inama also told Today that her stances do not play into politics but are more about education and creating a safe learning environment for children. The history teacher has taught at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Meridian, Idaho, for five years.

However, the issues sparked in January after her principal and vice principal deemed two of her posters controversial. Alongside her inclusive, welcoming sign, the other poster under fire included words such as “accepted,” “important,” and “equal,” among other similar phrases.

Despite the seemingly harmless phrases, the principal shared that the posters violated the district policy of decorations being “content-neutral.”

“I was just so confused,” revealed Inama. “I still can’t even wrap my head around what they’re referring to as far as why it’s controversial.”

Although she initially agreed to remove the posters, she decided to keep them up because she disagreed with the reasoning behind it.



Inama added, “There are only two opinions on this sign: Everyone is welcome here or not everyone is welcome here. Since the sign is emphasizing that everyone, in regards to race or skin tone, is welcome here no matter what, immediately, I was like, the only other view of this is racist. And I said, ‘That sounds like racism to me.’”

Her refusal to remove the sign led to the West Ada district’s involvement, prompting a discussion about a compromise. While the district offered to pay for alternative posters that fit their guidelines, Inama argued that her posters served as motivational learning aids. However, the district’s chief academic officer noted how political shifts have made the posters more provocative than ever.

That, however, was the final straw for Inama.

“The more that we talked about it, the more it just solidified,” she recalled. “It seems so gross what they’re asking me to compromise about. I mean, there’s no way you’ll convince me that the differing view they’re trying to protect of that sign is not racist.”

Despite Inama writing to legal counsel to defend her position, the district doubled down on its assertion that the posters violate school policy.

“While we respect individuals’ rights to express their perspectives, it is important to reaffirm that this situation is not about limiting speech or expression but about ensuring consistency in our classrooms and maintaining a learning environment free from distraction,” wrote the district in a statement.

However, the move still does not sit right with Inama. With her posters still up, her job remains at risk. The educator continues her act of resistance, with other teachers supporting her.

While Inama keeps teaching, she stands by her values of fostering a better world through her classroom.