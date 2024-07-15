Idris Elba And King Charles Tackle Youth Violence In London

Idris Elba and King Charles are connecting with their country’s younger members. On July 12, the monarch invited the popular actor to St. James Palace in London to discuss rising youth violence. While the U.K. has tough gun laws, knife crime remains an issue.

According to ITV News, knife crime has increased by 20% since 2023, with over 14,500 offenses occurring within the past year. Elba has been a vocal advocate for government bans on weapons like machetes and serrated “zombie” knives. At the event, he addressed the growing number of lives lost due to preventable violence.

“This topic has always had a spike in interest when we lose a life,” expressed Elba, per the Associated Press. “I think where we are right now … our country is wanting to have some change and is consistently banging on that door for change.”

Along with newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer, they discussed the Elba Hope Foundation and its “Don’t Stop Your Future” anti-knife campaign. The initiative, in partnership with the King’s Trust, hopes to build opportunities for the country’s younger generation while decreasing the violence threatening their futures.

Youth leaders also engaged in discussions with the nation’s top figures. The partnership is personal for Elba, who received a 1,500-pound grant distributed by the King’s Trust. The financing helped him attend the National Youth Music Theatre, a moment he believes changed his future.

Moreover, the Elba Hope Foundation’s efforts go beyond the British Isles, also in collaboration with the King’s Trust International. In Sierra Leone, they jointly develop educational and employment opportunities, as well as digital skills learning.

As for young Londoners, the event aimed to consider their stories for future endeavors and programming.