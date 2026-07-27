(Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Technology by Sidnee Michelle Idris Elba Invests $1M To Equip 100K African Creators With AI Elba said the partnership is designed to close the gap between talent and opportunity across Africa's creative industries.







Actor Idris Elba is investing nearly $1 million to expand access to artificial intelligence tools for nearly 100,000 creators across five African countries, along with Google; a move aimed at helping artists, filmmakers, and entrepreneurs overcome financial barriers to content production, Bloomberg reports.

The initiative will provide Google’s Gemini AI assistant and other AI-powered tools to creators in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, and Sierra Leone. The program is intended to help emerging creatives produce digital content and scale their work without the large budgets typically required for film, media, and other creative projects.

“We think about all those creatives who don’t have access to these enormous studio budgets,” James Manyika, Google’s senior vice president for research and technology, told the outlet. “AI is potentially a tool that can enable them to do work that they couldn’t otherwise do because they don’t have huge budgets.”

Elba said the partnership is designed to close the gap between talent and opportunity across Africa’s creative industries.

“The barrier is not a lack of vision — it’s a lack of access. Talent is everywhere, opportunity is not.”

The technology initiative complements several creative infrastructure projects Elba is leading across the continent. In 2024, he announced plans to develop a film studio in Zanzibar, Tanzania, which Zanzibar Investment Minister Shariff Ali Sharif said could rival Hollywood, Nollywood, and Bollywood.

At the time of the announcement, a spokesperson for Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan told the BBC the project could create economic opportunities not only for Tanzania but also for countries across Eastern and Central Africa if completed successfully.

According to Bloomberg, Elba is also developing a creative village in Ghana to support local filmmakers, artists, and storytellers while increasing the production of culturally authentic content for global streaming platforms.

“Being from the creative sector and working across Africa, I see the real bottlenecks that can be alleviated with technical and financial solutions. The creative economy is often overlooked, but it can be a major economic driver,” Elba told OkayAfrica.

Elba described his long-term strategy as “multilayered,” saying it extends beyond building studios and educational programs.

“I’ve been working on this jigsaw for years. It isn’t just building studios or creating education programs. It’s about creating an environment that allows creativity to happen. So I’m interested in how we can change that.”

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