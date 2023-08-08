Iggy Azalea Explains Her Letter Of Support For Tory Lanez

After news broke that Iggy Azalea wrote a letter of implied support for Tory Lanez during his sentencing hearing, the rapper is setting the record straight. Lanez was convicted in December 2022 for shooting Megan Pete, better known as Megan Thee Stallion, in the highly publicized trial.

Azalea confirmed that she wrote the letter and listed why she explained her “genuine experience” with the convicted singer to the judge.

For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2. I don’t “support” anyone.

the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night. 3. I was told this… — NOT IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2023

While she is no longer in contact with Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, she does “wish him well” as he deals with the legal drama.

Azalea also expressed that while she doesn’t “support” either party in the case, she does support prison reform. The “Fancy” artist elaborated:

“I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period.”

However, Azalea was also shocked that her assumed confidentiality was broken. A notable journalist covering the trial, Meghan Cuniff, revealed how the judge told the courtroom about the Australian native’s letter.

“I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public,” questioned Azalea. “I never intended to publicly comment.”

While the 33-year-old has not explicitly stated her take on the ordeal, she did express that the trial, which became a spectacle, was “full of oddities.”

Azalea has kept a relatively low profile about her association with Lanez, especially as the trial was conducted, so the public was shocked to hear her letter inserted into the sentencing hearing. While the mother of 1 was surprised to have her letter acknowledged openly, she said she doesn’t feel the punishment matches the crime in an additional tweet.

I really hate that this is todays discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation.

Yes: he should be held accountable.

No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take.

This is not news worthy. 🤷‍♀️ — NOT IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2023

While stating that she wants Lanez to take accountability for his actions, she does not believe the maximum sentencing, up to 13 years, is necessary for his misdeeds. Whether the letter of support helps Lanez is still up in the air, as he is expected to receive his sentence on Aug. 8.

