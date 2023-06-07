Tory Lanez's Lawyers Petition Judge To Be Disqualified Due To 'Favoritism'

Lawyers representing rapper Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, aren’t backing down from attempting to keep their client from going to prison.

Ahead of Lanez’s sentencing on June 13, lawyers are trying to get Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford disqualified from the case, according to law reporter Meghann Cuniff. Judge Herriford denied the motion for a new trial last month after Lanez’s legal team claimed the singer was only convicted because of “procedural errors, prosecutorial misconduct, discovery violations, and ineffective counsel.”

This new move comes with claims that Herriford shows “favoritism” toward the prosecution, Vibe reports. Filed on May 19, lawyers Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez say Herriford made them present their arguments his way rather than how they originally planned. The legal duo also claim the judge didn’t allow them to call live witnesses and were interrupted continuously. “Together, these facts reveal such a high degree of favoritism or antagonism as to make fair judgment impossible,” the legal team said.

“Given these facts, a reasonable person would fairly entertain doubts concerning the Judge’s impartiality. As a result, disqualification is required.”

During Lanez’s last court appearance, the Canadian-born artist begged Herriford, who is Black, to reconsider.

“Please don’t ruin my life. I could be your son. I could be your brother.” After the hearing, Baez said they will do whatever it takes. “We’re not going to stop until we get him out,” he said.

Despite the new motion, Lanez will be sentenced next week. The petition hasn’t been touched, and it is unclear if it will be considered. Lanez was charged and convicted of assault involving a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and having an unregistered firearm in a vehicle for the 2019 incident against rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He has since served seven months in jail and faces up to 22 years in prison.

