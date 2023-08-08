Megan Thee Stallion Has A Few Words Ahead Of Tory Lanez Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t in court for Tory Lanez‘s sentencing hearing but sent a written statement explaining how much she has suffered since he shot her three years ago.

The Grammy award-winning rapper had a written statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta on Monday, August 7, that she considered giving in person but said she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again,” the Associated Press reports.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” the statement read.

“Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

The “Savage” rapper urged Judge David Herriford to issue a fair and stiff sentence for Lanez’s crimes after the judge heard arguments from both sides. Seven witnesses came forward on Lanez’s behalf to speak on his philanthropic efforts, his childhood trauma, and his relationship with his 6-year-old son.

Testimonies from family, friends, and other celebrities were also read that attested to Lanez’s character, including one from fellow female rapper Iggy Azalea, who asked the judge to issue a sentence that was “transformative, not life-destroying,” as noted by The Independent. Prosecutors are requesting a 13-year sentence for Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson.

Attorneys for Lanez are hoping for a lighter sentence of probation and a residential substance abuse program. The Toronto native was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He was found guilty of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion and injuring her feet following a heated exchange in the Los Angeles Hollywood Hills area in July 2020.

A representative from Los Angeles County jail appeared in court and revealed how Lanez has been leading daily prayer groups inside the facility that have reportedly eased tensions in the protective custody unit where he is being held.

After hearing findings from each side on Monday, the judge has yet to issue a final ruling on Lanez’s sentencing.

