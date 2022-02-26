Ilbert Sanchez, CEO of Garçon Couture, Talks The Growth of His Luxury Black Fashion Company

Since Ilbert Sanchez launched Garçon Couture with his college roommate and business partner, Jean Gilbert Francillon, the duo has positioned the brand as the go-to source for dapper debonaire menswear.

Speaking with BLACK ENTERPRISE‘ “Hip Hop and Enterprise,” Sanchez explains how he and Francillon combined their knack for entrepreneurship and style to stake a claim in the luxury fashion industry. Sanchez, a Honduran, and Haitian-born Francillon tap into each of their cultural roots when crafting the vibrant tailored pieces seen on Emmy red carpets and star-studded celebrity weddings.

Taking the wedding industry by storm, the fashion designer explains how the way Garçon Couture designs for bridal parties has left brides crying tears of joy and they’re only just getting started. While the pandemic presented challenges for the brand, Sanchez shares how he’s maintaining their three showrooms in New York City, Miami, and Atlanta.

With personally tailored accents added to each piece, the high-end menswear line specializes in the dialogue between the gentleman and the dreamer within. With an inventory of over 500+ top, quality products, Sanchez explains how Garçon Couture’s specialized styling service is at the heart of their customer service.

Sanchez walks us through how he takes his clients through a curated experience with trained stylists that resonates in ways that continue to elevate the aesthetic and credibility of the brand. With garments that are individually constructed with a canvas chest piece that molds your body for a true custom fit, Sanchez is confident his brand has the quality to “bring out your inner king.”

From styling Hollywood stars like Omari Hardwick, Caleb McLaughlin, and Rotimi, to amplifying the Black love that was on display at Danielle Brooks’ recent wedding, and even putting together an original piece for the dancing weather man Fox 46 Nick, Garcon Couture take an inclusive approach to their Black luxury brand.