Illinois Paramedics Who Smothered Black Man and Refused to Help, Charged With Murder

Two paramedics, Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan, are being charged with first-degree murder after not properly restraining a Black patient.

Officers were called to the scene in Springfield, IL, where a family member claimed that Earl Moore Jr. was having a hallucinatory episode. Moore said he saw multiple people with guns inside his home. Police arrived on the scene and requested medical assistance for Moore.

The video, posted on the Sangamon County Government YouTube page, showed body camera footage of Moore sweating profusely and rolling off the bed onto the floor.

Shortly after, EMS worker Peggy Finley arrived. Finley, showing signs of annoyance, can be seen pulling Moore by the arm, telling him to “get up” and “quit acting stupid.” One of the supervising officers can be heard trying to get Moore to stand up to go to the hospital. Finley’s response was “You’re going to have to walk, cause we ain’t carrying you.” and “I am seriously not in the mood for this dumb s***.”

In a press conference held on Tuesday, local NAACP chapter president Teresa Haley said, “They didn’t show any compassion whatsoever.”

“This was a black young man who lost his life due to negligence and we want to make sure justice is being served,” Haley added, according to KWTX.

Officers finally got him outside, where Cadigan is seen waiting with a stretcher. As the police helped him, Cadigan is seen forcibly slamming Moore onto the gurney, face down.

The 35-year-old died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Reported by WCIA, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon classified his death as a “homicide” from asphyxiation because he was restrained tightly, face-down by Finley and Cadigan.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said the paramedics know force of that nature can be deadly. “Knowing based upon their training, experience, and the surrounding circumstances that such acts would create bodily harm and/or death, in violation of the Criminal Code of the state of Illinois, potential penalties faced by both defendants include a range of 20 to 60 years in the Department of Corrections,” Wright said.

Arrested on Monday, both Cadigan and Finley are being held on $1 million bond.