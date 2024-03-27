by Rafael Pena Illinois Prison Review Board Member Resigns Amid Stabbing Of 11-Year-Old Jayden Perkins Illinois' Prison Review Board is facing scrutiny amid the stabbing of an 11-year-old boy, leading to the resignation of one of its members.









In the aftermath of an incident where a man released on parole fatally stabbed a Chicago woman’s 11-year-old son, Illinois’ Prison Review Board is facing scrutiny, leading to the resignation of one of its members, according to Daily Mail.

LeAnn Miller, who participated in recommending the release of Crosetti Brand, resigned following public outcry and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s call for reforms. Pritzker expressed his support for Miller’s decision to step down, acknowledging the need for improvements in the handling of cases involving domestic violence.

Brand’s release sparked controversy, given his history of violence and repeated violations of protection orders. Despite warnings, Brand was freed from prison and went on to commit the murder of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins. The incident prompted questions about the adequacy of the parole board’s procedures and raised concerns about public safety.

In response to the outcry, Gov. Pritzker announced measures to overhaul the handling of domestic violence cases by the Prison Review Board. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that such cases receive thorough consideration to prevent future tragedies.

The resignation of Miller, alongside the departure of Prisoner Review Board Chair Donald Shelton, hopes to be the start of addressing systemic issues within the board. Senate Republican Leader John Curran called for comprehensive reforms, emphasizing the need for greater oversight and accountability. “Sadly, it is clear that the serious reforms that we have been calling for at the Prisoner Review Board are needed now more than ever,” stated Curran. “This is another example of Gov. Pritzker failing to oversee an agency under his direct control. His attention should be focused on the life and death matters of our state.”

According to NBC Chicago, legal documents unveiled a protracted history of domestic violence aimed at the mother of the slain boy, who took proactive measures by filing multiple protective orders against Brand and alerting law enforcement. The decision to grant parole to Brand despite his documented pattern of violence has prompted scrutiny from law enforcement officials and legal experts.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told NBC Chicago about his profound dismay over the tragic events that transpired, “Let me start by saying this is something that should have never happened.”

