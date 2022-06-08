‘I’m Getting Educated!’: Tiffany Haddish Proudly Boasts About Her Enrollment At Harvard

Tiffany Haddish proudly announced she’s “getting educated” over at Harvard University after beginning classes last week.

The Girls Trip star returned to Instagram on Friday to fill her followers in on why she hasn’t been posting as much on social media.

“Hey, y’all. It’s your girl Tiffany Haddish. I ain’t been on here lately. And it’s because… I’m getting educated,” she shared in a video captured by The Shade Room.

She continued to boast about her acceptance into the elite school while panning the camera to show the lecture hall she was standing in.

“That’s right. I’ve been going to Harvard for the last three days,” Haddish said. “I’m a student now! Look, this is the class. Bam! Harvard!”

The Night School star went on to mention the certificate she plans to receive upon completion of her studies.

“Certificated! I’m getting a certificate! Educated, baby!” Haddish quipped. “They said I wasn’t gone make it! I made it!”

Haddish ended with a comical message to her haters and offered encouragement to anyone thinking about going back to school.

“Don’t be jealous, don’t be jealous. Fill out your paperwork. You can get in, too—no, you can’t! No, you can’t!” she said.

Haddish likely had her sights set on attending the school for some time. Back in 2018, the standup comic shared a photo from the campus while offering praise to the student body.

“I am in Boston and The Great Students of Harvard offered me a tour of the Lampoon Castle,” she captioned the post.

