‘I’m Not Crying, You Are’: Dwyane Wade Celebrates Zaya Wade’s Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Dwyane Wade is a proud papa after watching his daughter Zaya Wade make her runway debut in Paris.

Just on the heels of having her name legally changed, Zaya ripped the runway for Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, People reported. The 15-year-old influencer walked confidently in an olive green dress with a matching jacket that was paired with a pair of brown pumps and a brown leather handbag.

Zaya had the support of her parents who beamed with pride from the front row. Dwyane and Gabrielle Union-Wade were decked out in all-black attire with matching sunglasses.

The NBA champion shared his joy in watching Zaya make her runway debut.

“I’m not crying, you are,” he captioned the video.

The Wade’s stylist Thomas Christos attended the show and expressed how proud everyone was for Zaya’s runway debut.

“Tears in my eyes as i watched @zayawade make her debut at @miumiu today,” Thomas captioned the post. “Thank you @dwyanewade for your endless trust in my vision. and thank you @zayawade for showing me what it means to believe in yourself.”

Christos also posted a video to his Instagram Story showing himself seated front row with the Wades and revealing how much they “cried” after witnessing the milestone moment. After the show, a video captured Dwyane greeting Zaya with a big smile and a warm hug.

Fans celebrated Zaya’s Paris Fashion Week debut.

“Loved it,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous,” added another.

Zaya has been a fan of Miu Miu and showed her love for the brand when she attended the luxury fashion house Paris Fashion Week show last fall wearing a school-girl-inspired outfit.

Zaya’s runway debut comes just weeks after a Los Angeles court granted the teen a legal name and gender change. Zaya is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, who fought against the name and gender change.