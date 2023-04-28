Ime Udoka Reflects On "Poor Decisions" Made That Affected His Family

It’s been a tough few months for former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but with new opportunities ahead of him, he’s finally opening up about how he feels.

During a press conference, Udoka, the new head coach of the Houston Rockets, talked about the growth he’s worked on during the off-season and why he feels he’s in a better position to get back into leadership. After apologizing and reflecting, he said he realized the difficult position he put his loved ones in. “I released a statement months ago when everything happened and apologized to a lot of people for the tough position I put them in,” Udoka told reporters. “I stand by that, and I feel much more remorse even now.”

Udoka, 45, made headlines after making the “poor decision” to cheat on his then-fiance, actress Nia Long, with a female member of the team’s staff. According to CNN, he was suspended for the entire 2022/23 season for violating team policies.

Shortly after, he was fired.

He also told reporters that he has been counseling with his son and taking sensitivity training in his free time. The former San Antonio Spurs player said it’s all about “understanding of how many people you impact by a poor decision,” and that’s where ownership and accountability start. “I preach that to the players, and so I have to take responsibility for my part in it. I took leadership and sensitivity training and some counseling with my son to help him improve the situation that I put him in.”

With all the drama, Long and Udoka called it quits on their 13-year-long relationship. In January, the You People star appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and said she feels “free and liberated” now. So far, Long, 52, says she’s ready to mingle but hasn’t made any official announcements on who though the rumor mill has linked her to host Terrance J and the singer Omarion.