Immerse Yourself In Your Gaming Experience With These High-Quality Headphones

Video gamers know that the perfect gaming setup can take the experience to theater-like levels and enhance all of their sessions. Gamers, in the pursuit of the most realistic experiences, have dumped money into stunning gaming-centric televisions, ultra-comfortable chairs, and high-powered computers.

Sound, however, is just as powerful a sense, so it’s only right to give your ears the same attention when it comes to your gaming experience.

The best way to do so is with a premium set of headphones, and the Lenovo LP6 TWS Bluetooth Gaming Headset answers the call. For a limited time, you can purchase these for $35.96 with coupon code CYBER20 as part of our second Cyber Week sale, a significant savings from its regular MSRP ($101).

The Lenovo LP6 TWS Headset offers a truly wireless experience that allows up to 8 to 10 meters off distance with its Bluetooth 5.0 chip and AGC control.

With HD low latency, it’s engineered for enhanced sound, but it isolates well enough to prevent sound from leaking. They’re loaded with two drivers and they come with dual-mode for gaming and listening to music, and dual-decoding.

These are earbuds, so their small profile won’t hinder or prove too cumbersome for your gaming sessions. And, video-game sound replication isn’t the only thing these headphones do well. A microphone is included inside the earbuds so you can accept dual calls with a precise pickup if you happen to become interrupted during gaming sessions.

These headphones ship with a charging case that can be powered by a Type-C connector.

The Lenovo LP6 TWS Headset is the perfect gift for the gamer in your life or yourself. A solid pair of gaming headphones can breathe life into old games and enhance the experience of new ones. Get this set for just $35.96 with code CYBER20.

