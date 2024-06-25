Brotherhood Awards To Celebrate Black Leaders During Men’s Mental Health Month

This Men’s Mental Health Month will feature a new awards show dedicated to celebrating Black men who are committed to empowering Black men and boys.

Value Partnerships is using its What’s Good platform to introduce the inaugural “Brotherhood Awards” on Tuesday, June 25th. The ceremony will honor the exceptional men behind inspiring work in Black communities nationwide and honor those who set a remarkable example through their unwavering commitment and service.

The Brotherhood Awards will celebrate 12 remarkable men whose profound dedication and visionary leadership have significantly uplifted and transformed their communities. The honorees encompass a wide of professions and sectors including innovative nonprofit leaders and influential digital creators to dedicated mental health experts and renowned celebrities.

Through their work, the awardees have presented transformative efforts that showcase the enduring strength and resilience of the Black community. Together, their steadfast dedication and transformative efforts have not only nurtured a supportive and thriving environment but also sparked a healing movement that has impacted millions.

Get to know 10 of 12 inaugural honorees below.

The Brotherhood Awards will be featured on What’s Good, a monthly digital town hall series spotlighting what’s next, what matters, and positive developments worldwide, reaching a monthly audience of over 2,000 community leaders.