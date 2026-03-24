News by Kandiss Edwards Independence Police Seize Fentanyl In Missouri Barbie Bust Independence Police Department posted a message to Facebook alerting potential customer of the incident.







The Independence Police Department has issued a public warning after fentanyl was discovered within the packaging of Barbie dolls sold at a local Missouri store on March 21.

The Independence Police Department’s investigation into the incident began after a customer purchased the toy at a discount store named Cargo Largo. When opening the package, a white powder was released. While the Barbie remained free of the substance, the substance was found between the cardboard backing and the plastic shell of the retail packaging. This specific placement allowed the substance to remain hidden from casual view.

The Independence Police Department posted a message on Facebook alerting potential customers to the incident. Officers believe the substance contaminated only five dolls, all of which have been recovered. They believe the isolated event involves a single shipment at the Cargo Largo warehouse. Additionally, Independence Police note there is currently no evidence suggesting that other national retailers received similarly compromised units.

Jade Adams, the purchaser of the Barbie, understandably is shaken by the ordeal. She spoke with WDAF about the potential harm to her children.

“They could have dusted that all over themselves, their house, wherever they opened it,” Adams said. “Like, it’s not just me, it’s really just the kids for me. That’s my baby, that’s my last baby, that’s terrifying.”

Adams’s mother discussed her daughter’s reaction to the incident.

“She went to Cargo Largo and was like, ‘You need to get these Barbies; you need to get all these Barbies,’” she said. So, they filled a whole cart up of these Barbies and took them to security and were like, ‘You need to check all of these Barbies.’”

Despite the extreme lethality of fentanyl, officials confirmed that no injuries or accidental exposures occurred during the brief window the dolls were in circulation. Independence Police officers worked through the weekend to track every individual sale of the doll.

As of March 24, the Independence Police Department is continuing its criminal investigation into the supply chain to determine exactly how the controlled substance was introduced into Cargo Largo’s inventory.

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