News by Mary Spiller Indian-American Man Sparks Outrage After Repeatedly Using Racial Slur In Viral Video A viral video showing an Indian-American man repeatedly using the N-word at a Dallas restaurant has sparked widespread outrage online, as he unapologetically defended his use of the slur by claiming to be “20 percent Black."







A video captured at Moxie’s, a restaurant in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood, has ignited widespread outrage after an Indian-American man named Thomas was filmed repeatedly using the N-word in a disturbing exchange with a Black woman.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows a man who identifies himself on camera as Stanley Thomas sitting at the bar at Moxie’s and repeating the racial slur on camera.

According to the woman who recorded the footage, Thomas had already used the word several times before she began filming.

When confronted, Thomas unapologetically doubled down.

“I say the N-word all the time,” he said, even offering to demonstrate multiple pronunciations of the slur. He then repeated it, deliberately emphasizing the hard “r” ending.

The woman filming warned him that the video would go viral.

Unfazed, Thomas responded with a thumbs-up, stating, “No, I’m proud,” before offering the name Stanley Thomas on camera.

Thomas attempted to justify his behavior by claiming to be “20 percent Black” and referencing the Siddi people, a minority ethnic group in India of African descent.

The woman dismissed the explanation, sarcastically offering to AirDrop the video so he could “post it with your fellow Indian friends and tell them how you said the N-word all the time, and you’re 20% Black.”

The video first surfaced on the X account ‘I Expose Racists and Pedos’, which later shared a screenshot of a Facebook profile allegedly belonging to Thomas.

A RACIST Indian man harasses a black woman calling her a N*GGER at Moxies in Dallas, Tx.



HI Stanley Thomas 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/W9W005v7PX — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) July 3, 2025



The profile allegedly identified him as a senior business analyst at Christus Health, a Texas-based Catholic healthcare nonprofit.

However, due to the video’s popularity, Christus Health swiftly denied any affiliation with Thomas.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. He is not an Associate of CHRISTUS Health. We do not condone this behavior, nor does it align with our mission and core values,” the organization posted across its social media platforms.

Online users were quick to say their piece on the incident.

One widely liked comment read, “On behalf of Indians worldwide, we do not claim him, and we don’t and should never say that word.”

Another user added, “Once again, freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences.”

Others noted the power imbalance often present in such encounters. “They always do it to women or kids, never the Black men,” one comment read. “Because racists and white supremacists are cowards.”