Indiana Pacers Rookie Signs Deal With Adidas, Recalls Buying Adidas as First Pair of Shoes at 12

The popular brand, adidas, has signed Indiana Pacers rookie, Bennedict Mathurin to a multi-year contract.

The sneaker company quoted the rookie and made the announcement on its Twitter account.

“I just want to be the best version of myself, the best player that I can be.” – @BennMathurin Welcome Montreal native and Indiana Pacers young star Bennedict Mathurin to the adidas Basketball family. #adidasBasketball pic.twitter.com/ycVJDUexid — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) December 15, 2022

The NBA rookie has been making a splash, as he was recently named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for both October and November. Mathurin averaged 19.2 points per game for the first two months of the season. The young rookie’s accomplishments are substantial because he won the honors as a reserve. In every game that he has played in thus far, Mathurin has come off the bench in all but one of Indiana’s 28 games, according to The Athletic. In 11 of those games, he has scored more than 20 points.

According to Andscape, the signing is part of the brand’s latest roster addition as adidas has also recruited 11 other NBA rookies from this year’s 2022 draft class.

We are thrilled to announce our 2022 NBA Rookie Class. Welcome to the adidas Basketball family. #adidasBasketball pic.twitter.com/hbfBlE3IOu — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) December 15, 2022

The other rookies who have been brought on board are: Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat), MarJon Beauchamp (Milwaukee Bucks), Ousmane Dieng (Oklahoma City Thunder), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Johnny Davis (Washington Wizards), Dalen Terry (Chicago Bulls), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Isaiah Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Blake Wesley (San Antonio Spurs).

Mathurin recalled his first time putting on a pair of adidas when he was much younger.

“I remember I bought my first pair of shoes when I was 12 years old, and they were the Adidas Superstar. Someone sold them to me for $40, and I would play basketball with them at the park or rock them with jeans and sweats. My mom gave me $40 to pay for something at school, and I bought a pair of shoes.”

Now the sneaker company is paying him to wear athletic shoes.

Mathurin’s older sister, Jennifer played basketball at North Carolina State University and had a pro career overseas in Finland and Australia.