Indiana University Closes DEI Office To Comply With Federal Mandates

Indiana University has shut down its diversity, equity, and inclusion office in response to new federal mandates that are harshly targeting programs and entities that continue to uphold DEI-aligned policy. IU’s DEI office closed its doors May 22, according to IU Today.

The change echoes across all nine of IU’s campuses, which are being urged to follow in the footsteps of recent federal policies by the university.

The announcement stated that all campuses have been instructed to comply with President Trump’s push to eliminate DEI across the country.

The university said in its May 22 statement, “As Indiana University prioritizes initiatives to provide students with universal access to resources, programs, and services that support their success, it is also taking steps to ensure the university is fully compliant with state and federal laws and guidance regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.”

IU alleged that they will continue to make sure all students were supported adequately to succeed both in their classrooms and post-graduation, but did not detail how they would compensate for the hole left by the closing of the DEI office.

IU continued in the statement, “The university continues to update and enhance student success initiatives. This includes efforts related to academic advising, engagement, and student well-being, among other efforts to make a robust array of resources available to all students.”

The Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Indiana University previously offered a wide range of services for students. The DEI office provided scholarships, on-campus resources, and helped to retain diversity on the campus.

The IU stated, “To further ensure compliance with state and federal guidance, the Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will sunset, effective today. The university is also directing campuses, schools, and units to take necessary steps to ensure compliance with state and federal policies and guidance.”

They additionally announced that the university’s Office of Institutional Equity would transition into the Office of Civil Rights Compliance.

“Where necessary, the university will communicate directly with relevant students, faculty, staff, and other stakeholders to provide additional information and support. IU will continue to affirm its fundamental goal of ensuring every student is equipped to thrive in the classroom and after graduation.”

The DEI office closed on May 22, but a timeline for the dissolution of its more widespread services was not outlined.

Academic advising for individuals affected will continue to be provided, and the student programs located in the office will be shifted into different offices.

RELATED CONTENT: University Of Alabama Gets Civil Complaint After Scholarship For Black Students Deemed Discriminatory