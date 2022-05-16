Inductees Announced For The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame June 2022 Induction

Spotlighting a cross-section of history’s most influential Black artists, entertainers and icons, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) Crown Jewel of Excellence Black Music Month Class of 2022 Induction and Juneteenth Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 18.

The Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), collaboratively announced the ceremony and plans for the Black Music Month Class of 2022 Induction.

BMEWOF founders Catherine Brewton (GEC), Demmette Guidry (BAMAssoc), Erica Thomas (GEC) and Michael T. Mauldin (BAMAssoc) are proud to unveil the names and categories of this year’s Black Music Month Class of Inductees, which includes the legendary Prince as a Legacy Inductee, according to a press release. In honor of Prince’s one-of-a-kind greatness, his June 7 birthday and 25 years of Emancipation, the closing ceremonies will end with a spectacular fireworks display, featuring one of his more popular mainstream songs “Let’s Go Crazy.”

A full list of all 16 legendary inductees are as follows:

Cathy Hughes (Foundational), Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington (Foundational),Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff (Foundational), Robert Smith (Foundational), RUN DMC (Foundational), T.D. Jakes (Foundational), Charlie Wilson (Mainstream), Donnie McClurkin (Gospel), Tamela Mann (Gospel), The Clark Sisters (Gospel Group), NAS (Hip Hop), Angela Bassett (Actress), Steve Harvey (Mogul), Bob Marley (International), Patti LaBelle (Legacy) and Prince (Legacy).

With a national and international appeal, the BMEWOF will acknowledge, preserve, respect and inspire the Black creative community for generations to come. Atlanta has long been the mecca of Black music and entertainment and the BMEWOF has already become a key addition, showcasing the industry’s greatest contributors.

The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems for the inductees of the BMEWOF are permanently installed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in front of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The first two induction classes included: James Brown, Otis Redding, Quincy D. Jones, Stevie Wonder,Berry Gordy,Cicely Tyson,Ray Charles, and Smokey Robinson (Foundational Inductees), Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie (Legacy), Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige (Mainstream), Usher Raymond IV (Mainstream), New Edition (Mainstream Group), Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams (Gospel), Kirk Franklin and Donald Lawrence (Gospel), BeBe and CeCe Winans (Gospel Group), Missy Elliott and Ms. Lauryn Hill (Hip Hop), Outkast and Snoop (Hip Hop), Sean Love Combs and Tyler Perry (Mogul) and Fela Kuti (International).

The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems for June 2022 — and for every class of inductees moving forward — will continue to be added at the BMEWOF’s location in historic downtown Atlanta, preserved for all the world to see and for generations to come.

