Black Influencer Claims Hulk Hogan Canceled Her Contract Because She’s –Well, You Know

Hulk Hogan is facing new racism allegations. The former wrestler is accused of canceling an influencer’s contract due to their Blackness.

Influencer Essence Jenai recounted her termination as a brand ambassador for Hogan’s Real American Beer company on social media. Her TikTok included images of Jenai with Hogan as she started working for the “Hogan Knows Best” star on July 2.

“POV: Hulk Hogan paid you to be a brand ambassador and canceled your contract the next day when he realized you were a BLACK brand ambassador,” she captioned one clip.

Jenai proceeded to detail the swift termination. She stated that her contract ended early for no clear explanation after meeting Hogan. The Neighborhood Talk also re-shared screenshots of her exposing the alleged racism.

According to Jenai, she signed a week-long contract to be a brand ambassador for Hogan’s Real American Summer tour. After only working one day, Jenai learned the “client,” alluding to Hogan and his team, wanted to “completely” cancel the rest of her events.

Despite the initial claims, Jenai saw her replacements on social media the following day. While she and a fellow Black ambassador did not make the cut for the promotional boat trip, the show did surely go on. Instead, white models seemingly took their place.

“I guess they didn’t have room for us on the boat,” she sarcastically wrote.

While the reasons behind Jenai’s firing remain unconfirmed, the incident is not Hogan’s first allegation of discrimination. In 2015, an audio clip from 2007 revealed the media personality using racial slurs. Repercussions immediately followed, including his now-reversed removal from the WWE Hall of Fame. He later apologized for using the n-word, stating his embarrassment over his actions.

“I’m not a racist but I never should have said what I said. It was wrong. I’m embarrassed by it,” he shared in an ABC News interview.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Creators Denied Perks Compared to White Counterparts Call Out Racism in ‘Gifting’ Space