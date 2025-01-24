News by Mitti Hicks Instagram And Facebook Allegedly Blocked And Hid Abortion Pill Providers’ Posts Various providers confirmed that their accounts were hidden. In some cases, Facebook and Instagram got rid of the accounts and they were no longer visible on the social media platforms,







For a company that has been vocal about putting a halt to “censoring free speech,” even going as far as ending fact-checking on its platform, several abortion pill providers are speaking out with claims that Instagram and Facebook blurred, blocked, or removed posts.

Various providers confirmed that their accounts were hidden. The Seattle Times reports that in some cases, Facebook and Instagram removed their accounts, making them no longer visible on the social media platforms.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, confirmed to The New York Times the accounts were suspended or blurred. The move from Meta is quite the juxtaposition of its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s stance on free speech. Zuckerberg has received scrutiny after vowing to loosen restrictions on online speech. Critics argue that this could lead to an uptick in misinformation.

Removing Accounts That Advertise Abortion Pill

A Meta spokesperson told The New York Times that the accounts being moderated were unrelated to the speech policy change. The spokesperson added that the moderation was because of some abortion pill-related posts and accounts because of rules that prohibit the sale of pharmaceutical drugs on its platforms without proper certification.

Aid Access is one of the largest abortion pill providers in the United States and confirmed with the outlet that Facebook blurred and removed some of its posts since November. Women Help Women, and Just the Pill also confirmed suspended social media accounts.

“We know firsthand that this suppression actively prevents Hey Jane from reaching people who are seeking out timely health care information,” Rebecca Davis, head of marketing at Hey Jane, told the outlet. Hey Jane also said something similar happened to the company in 2023 before Meta reversed it.

“Given Meta’s recent promises around free speech, we’re incredibly disappointed to see how the platform is restricting our free speech,” Davis added.

As of now, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permits telehealth providers to prescribe the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol. Providers can have the pill delivered by mail. Twelve states have banned abortions.

