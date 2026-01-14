Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Instagram Users: Beware Fraudulent ‘Password Reset’ Emails As App Expands AI Features The case of fraud password resets comes as the app integrates more AI into its user experience.







For avid Instagram users, a wave of fake password reset emails has put some accounts at risk.

Instagram, owned by Meta Platform, confirmed the matter on social media. On a post to X, the app let its users know about the fraudulent attempt, which could have impacted its more than two billion accounts.

We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure.



“We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people,” Instagram wrote. “There was no breach of our systems, and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion.”

Users initially reported that they received unexpected emails to reset their passwords, despite not initiating the requests themselves. However, the app’s management deemed the matter a glitch in their security system.

Coincidentally, the security mishap also aligns with new rollouts from the photo-and-video-sharing platform, particularly using AI. According to Afrotech, the AI-powered “Your Algorithm” tool helps identify users’ interests as they scroll on the app.

Instagram also spotlighted its evolving Reels addition, aimed to help users tailor the short-form video consumption “brick by brick.” With the update, users can further dictate exactly what they wish to see as AI summarizes topics they will likely engage with. The tech giant has even collaborated with A$AP Rocky to further promote the revolutionized Reels platform.

The rapper and father of three appeared on Instagram’s new “Algo Confessions” to reveal what content he views most on the app. Rocky spoke about how fashion innovation, jazz music, and film are his main interests while building his own “algo.”

Instagram has also hinted at more AI implementation on its interface. This includes AI-suggested content on its explore page as well, further integrating the technology on the media platform.

However, as artificial intelligence becomes more prominent through social media and other fields, users must remain vigilant in keeping their profiles safe from hackers and indiscernible scams.

