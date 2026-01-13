Lifestyle by Sharelle B. McNair LA County Sheriff’s Department Feels Grande Aggravation Over Drawn Pig On Deputy’s Coffee Cup The deputy posted the image on his personal Instagram account, saying he felt discouraged when he only needed a cup of encouragement.







The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department feels a type of way after a deputy was served a hot cup of disrespect—specifically, a hand-drawn pig on a Starbucks cup.

Social media thinks it’s not that serious.

The incident occurred Jan. 9 when the unidentified officer stopped in the middle of a 16-hour shift for some caffeine at a Norwalk Starbucks location, KTLA reports. Shortly after, he noticed the drawing. A pig is often used as a derogatory reference to demean members of law enforcement.

The deputy posted the image on his private personal Instagram account. “It felt discouraging and disrespectful, especially after a long day of serving the community,” the deputy wrote.

“All I wanted was caffeine, but instead I left feeling uneasy.”

California @Starbucks Employee Gives Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy A Cup With A Pig Drawn On The Outside.@LACoSheriff Robert Luna Said "Disrespectful Actions Will Not Tolerated Against Our Personnel,"

Luna Contacted Starbucks' Corporate Security Division. pic.twitter.com/POL813qk5c — John Basham (@JohnBasham) January 12, 2026

In a statement, Sheriff Robert Luna said, “disrespectful actions will not be tolerated against our personnel.” He also spoke with the deputy to make sure his mental well-being was being considered.

On social media, some stood with law enforcement and others pushing them to man up.

On X, one user said a PR statement would be better used for someone who was a victim of violence, calling the department a “bunch of dramatic loser babies.”

“Oh no, big multi-paragraph message from the Los Angeles Sheriffs. Did someone get shot?? Are people in danger?,” the post read. “No – a cop ordered a coffee, and the barista drew a cute cartoon pig on the cup, and now the deputy is deeply traumatized.”

Oh no, big multi paragraph message from the Los Angeles Sheriffs. Did someone get shot?? Are people in danger???



No – a cop ordered a coffee and the barista drew a cute cartoon pig on the cup and now the deputy is deeply traumatized.



Bunch of dramatic loser babies. pic.twitter.com/XQtUrlEAWO — Housing 4 All is Hot (@ahouse4all) January 12, 2026

Ari Cohn, who labels himself as a First Amendment and defamation lawyer, tagged the sheriff’s department in a post saying people have the right to say what they want, including “the right to harshly & disrespectfully criticize cops,” Cohn said.

“And it’s unacceptable that you, in your official capacity, pressured Starbucks to fire an employee for protected speech.”

Actually, @LACoSheriff, you must tolerate disrespect against your personnel. The First Amendment protects the right to harshly & disrespectfully criticize cops



And it's unacceptable that you, in your official capacity, pressured Starbucks to fire an employee for protected speech pic.twitter.com/XzNQcUKVGe — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) January 13, 2026

Investigative reporter Cece Woods put the blame on Starbucks, accusing them of engaging in hostile behavior in the past in a lengthy post.

“Nothing says ‘community values’ like mocking the people who keep the community safe. An LASD deputy coming off a 16-hour shift stopped to pick up an order at @Starbucks in Norwalk for coffee. What did he get instead? A cup with a hand-drawn pig and the ‘accept/decline’ TikTok meme vibe, because apparently we’ve reached the point where humiliating deputies is socially protected,” she said.

“Starbucks has acted decisively in similar incidents before. But this time? Crickets. Because standing up for law enforcement in Los Angeles County might hurt someone’s feelings, right?”

Nothing says “community values” like mocking the people who keep the community safe.



An LASD deputy coming off a 16-hour shift stopped to pick up an order at @Starbucks in Norwalk for coffee. What did he get instead? A cup with a hand-drawn pig and the “accept/decline” TikTok… pic.twitter.com/drsgntknJA — Cece Woods (@cecewoodsmedia) January 12, 2026

In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson called the act “unacceptable” and called for a swift investigation. The incident comes as a feeling of division mounts between citizens and members of law enforcement amid violent city takeovers of ICE agents.

