Internet Blasts Grammys Interviewers Who Dissed Babyface To Fangirl Over New Artist The internet began to bash the interviewer for her apparent disrespect toward Babyface.







Interviewers for the Associated Press have apologized after seemingly dissing Babyface to speak with another artist while on the Grammys red carpet.

In a video that quickly went viral, two reporters began speaking with the 12-time Grammy winner when one of the women caught the eye of another artist entering the area. Right as Babyface began to answer their question, the reporter immediately cut him off by yelling the name of Chappell Roan, the Best New Artist, as she appeared on the carpet. An popular X user by the name of Chris Evans reposted the footage.

“This was absolutely disgusting,” said the X user who shared the clip.

Babyface caught wind of the situation, choosing to stop the conversation after clearly being dismissed.

“Go do that,” said the mega-producer and songwriter as the two women said “sorry” for having him leave.

However, the internet erupted to bash the reporters’ apparent rudeness and disrespect to the music giant. Many called the incident “unprofessional” and distasteful to the esteemed Black artist, who the reporters snubbed for an up-and-coming white female artist instead. Other celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, also bashed the reporter for not paying Babyface his proper respect.

“This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview,” explained Kardashian. “Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this.”

“Babyface didn’t write and produce the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack for this disrespect #GRAMMYs,” expressed another.

Catching wind of the backlash, AP posted an apology to X. The news publication stated that they apologized to Babyface directly and to viewers.

We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 3, 2025

“We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet,” explained AP. “We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream.”

The reporters, while still on the carpet, expressed regrets for their actions as well.

