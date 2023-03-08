Introducing the First Ever Encyclopedia Series For the African Diaspora in the New Millennium

Au’loni Media Group, LLC has launched The Melanoid Chronicles, the first-ever encyclopedia series for the African Diaspora in the New Millennium and the first to ever be created in the United States of America.

So far, The Melanoid Chronicles have been featured on 43 Comcast networks including The OWN Network, Fox News, NBC, ESPN, The NFL Network, Entertainment Channel (E!), The Discovery Channel, TV Land, The Hallmark Channel, Music Television (MTV), Paramount, and USA. The series has also been featured in The Wall Street Journal (MarketWatch), on Fox News, and on local, national, and international radio stations and podcasts.

Au’loni Media Group, LLC was most recently selected as a Marquis Who’s Who in America, received the 2022 Philadelphia Award in the areas of Business and Coaching, and was inducted into The Philadelphia Media Founder’s Exchange with The Lenfest Institute of Journalism. In addition, our podcast #BlackWealthIsBack was rated #13 of the Top 90 Podcasts for “Black Wealth and Finance” by FeedSpot.

The first edition addresses the first 20 years of the new millennium. There’s no secret that black history as we know it, is a watered-down version of the many contributions that members of the African Diaspora have contributed to creating and developing America. As Michelle Obama said at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, “She lives in a house (white house) that was built by slaves.” Before she said it, how many people actually knew that?

In traditional educational institutions, very few trailblazers from the African Diaspora are featured outside of Martin Luther King, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Malcolm X. This has created two issues in our society. An entire race who has been denied their history which we see the effects of every day and the idea that keeps racism at its highest levels, that only Caucasian/European-based races founded and created every aspect of our society.

The movie, Hidden Figures, which was released in 2016, is the perfect example. Three women who defined modern advances through mathematical and technological advances at NASA were never in the history books. In 2020 Katherine Johnson passed away and was honored as a staple in history when just 4 years before, no one knew who she was or her amazing contributions to STEM. These stories are repetitive in U.S. history and now have to be redefined in how “history” is documented for future generations.

We have taken a traditional way of providing education and literary work while using modern technology to make sure that these stories are not only well documented but will exist throughout time and continue to be relatable and available.

According to the creators of The Melanoid Chronicles, the reason their series addresses the year 2000 and beyond is that we can’t change our “lost” history. They comment, “Throughout time, we will still be discovering those “hidden figures” who were never acknowledged for their contributions to society. However, we can change the trajectory of how our stories are told from here on out in hopes that our future generations will NEVER experience what every generation before them had to endure by not being told or knowing their history and having the idea that only slavery defines them in the U.S.”

They continue, “In 100 years, our stories of today will help shape the ideas of our children and how they value themselves. This is a “historical piece of art” to lay the groundwork for future generations. If you are 23 years of age and younger, for the first time, your history is documented both physically and vaulted in the digital verse. The Melanoid Chronicles has arrived to be steadfast on that mission.”

The company’s mission is to merge traditional media with modern technology. Through broadcast, digital, and print media, we minimize the gatekeeper’s influence over the voice of the underrepresented and disenfranchised, to better strengthen our global community.

Learn more at www.amgroupllc.biz/melanoidchronicles or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.