Introducing the So Ambitious HBCU Tour

Black Ambition, Techstars, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund are collaborating to gather undergraduate and graduate students studying across disciplines at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to experience the highs, lows, fun, and pressure that make up life at a startup.

Students will ideate, learn to validate business ideas, and create real companies with support from the very best mentors, investors, and seasoned entrepreneurs – all of whom are committed to bridging the wealth and opportunity gap by investing in Black entrepreneurs at an early stage.

This multi-HBCU initiative will connect the network of HBCUs with a network of allies and resources curated for Black founders, including incubator and accelerator programs, business pitch competitions, bootcamps and access to capital. Tour dates and locations will be shared with those who submit a complete application, so make sure to apply today!

Are YOU ambitious? If so, come join us!

Target activation states/cities include: Alabama, Florida, Virginia, Louisiana, Maryland, Texas, Georgia, and Washington D.C.

Apply Here

About Black Ambition

Black Ambition empowers Black and Hispanic innovators and communities to excel uninterrupted. Founded by Pharrell Williams in 2020, Black, Hispanic, and HBCU-affiliated ventures in consumer products and services, media and entertainment, healthcare, technology and Web 3.0 are eligible to win up to $1M.

To date nearly $6M dollars has been awarded to founders. Black Ambition’s endeavors have been recognized by Forbes, Essence, Complex, and many more for driving meaningful change. It also was the winner of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas award for Impact Investing, and named one of Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies.